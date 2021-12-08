Everton have reached another significant milestone in the construction of the new Bramley-Moore Dock stadium.

Everton have completed the sand infill of Bramley-Moore Dock, a crucial milestone in the construction of their new stadium.

The three-month operation of bringing in 450,000 cubic meters of sea-dredged sand is now complete, with all water displaced to establish a solid bed on which the 52,888-seat stadium can now be built, with the first skeletons of the stands set to go up next year ahead of a planned 2024 opening.

A dredger named ‘The Shoalway’ made more than 130 round trips over 20 miles out into the Irish Sea to collect sand for the dock infill, which is an important aspect of the enabling works.

“The Shoalway has been a 24/7 operation, with two crews operating 12-hour shifts,” stated Andy Baynton, Principal Engineer at Laing O’Rourke.

“It’s been a massive operation to bring us here, and now that the dock is full, it’ll be returned to the Netherlands for a servicing before moving on to its next assignment.”

The second round of groundwork has already begun now that the water has been displaced.

The sand is being compressed, allowing the 16-20 meter-deep piles that are now being sunk on the northern and southern wharves to be extended over the site.

The compaction process, which also entails rigorous monitoring and evaluation, was detailed by Jonathon Rowe, Ground Engineering Associate and Job Leader at consulting firm Buro Happold.

“Rapid dynamic compaction will now compact the upper six metres of the infilled sand to ensure that the settlement of the dock infill is controlled and quantifiable,” he said.

“This is accomplished by dumping a 16-tonne weight at a rate of 60 times per minute, followed by a land roller compactor.”

“After that, we conduct penetration tests from the top of the newly compacted sand to the bottom of the basin to ensure that the correct densities have been attained.”

“As a result, the full construction and operation program will be assessed to determine how, when, and what impact the intended construction procedure has had on the infilling.”

“It also determines the time it takes to relay the pavements, hard standing, and pitch surface, which are all ground bearing.”

In order to prepare. “The summary has come to an end.”