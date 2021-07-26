Everton have reached an unassuming but momentous milestone with the start of work on the Bramley-Moore Dock.

If you weren’t keeping up with the newest news on Everton’s new stadium, you might not realize how significant Monday, July 26th was.

There was little activity on the subject on the club’s social media sites, and there were no new photos from the location.

The team was not even in the country, since they were competing in the Florida Cup in the United States as part of their pre-season training.

Regardless of how subtle it was, it was a big day.

On Monday, Everton gained control of their new stadium for the first time.

Work on the club’s proposed 52,888-seater stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock has officially commenced.

Whether or not a huge song and dance was made about the day itself on social media shouldn’t matter too much, and it won’t dampen Blues fans’ joy.

A couple had met for a few pints in the Bramley-Moore pub outside the site, soaking in the sunshine, just to keep an eye on things.

In reality, there wasn’t all that much to see.

There wasn’t a long line of diggers waiting to enter the construction site. In the port, there were no enormous trucks loaded with materials to fill. The emergence of club branding draped across the dock walls did not come as a surprise.

Instead, it appeared to be a routine building project. There was a continual stream of vehicles of various sizes coming and departing, as well as personnel wearing hard hats and hi-vis vests.

To the untrained eye, it may have appeared to be a calm day, but there’s little doubt a lot was going on beneath the surface.

This was, of course, an expected start to the Bramley-Moore project.

Everton has gone through a painstaking procedure to get to this point, ensuring that no stone is left unturned in order to ensure that the project overcomes all obstacles.

This steady plan will continue over the next three years, and it includes the enabling works, which are being funded by money from majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri.

These preliminary designs will prepare the land for work to begin in earnest later, with the second phase maybe not starting until the end of this year or the beginning of next.