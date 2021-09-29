Everton have formed one of the most enviable pairings in the Premier League.

Many Everton fans have been pleasantly delighted by the Toffees’ strong start to the Premier League season, with only one loss in their first six games.

The positive vibes were slightly dampened by the League Cup penalty shootout defeat to Queen Park Rangers last week, but when you consider the paucity of transfer activity throughout the summer and the uncertainty surrounding Rafael Benitez’s appointment, the first few weeks can be considered a success.

Although the team’s opponents will be tougher in the coming weeks, Everton’s new manager deserves a lot of praise for the team’s strong start. Despite the less-than-ideal circumstances, he appears to have instilled a much-better work ethic in the team, resulting in not just strong results but also considerably improved performances, at least in comparison to much of last season.

Finding ways to gain more from players who weren’t performing to their full capacity last season under ex-boss Carlo Ancelotti has made a significant difference.

Of course, the current Real Madrid manager is a football great who has established himself as one of the best head coaches in the game’s history.

Ancelotti’s man-management skills, though, were his distinguishing feature, as he worked well with strong egos and created circumstances in which the game’s true elite could thrive.

The atmosphere at Everton, on the other hand, is rather different. With course, the group is full of talented players, many of whom have international experience.

However, there are likely few, if any, players who would be considered exceptional enough to play for any team in the globe.

As a result, the present squad benefits more from more hands-on coaching and tactical guidance in order to perform at their best, and this is one of Benitez’s strongest qualities as a coach, and we’re already seeing the results in a number of key Everton players.

Andros Townsend and Demarai Gray arrived at Goodison Park low on confidence and under pressure to make their moves pay off, but both have been a revelation, scoring five Premier League goals and assisting three times in just six games.

Allan and Abdoulaye, on the other hand, are midfielders.