Everton have five players on their transfer list who might go in January.

The January transfer window is only a few weeks away from beginning.

Everton sees this as an opportunity to bolster a squad that has seen its momentum stifled in recent months following a strong start to the season.

The Blues earned 10 points in their first five Premier League games, but have only won two of their past 12 in the league.

Rafa Benitez has come under fire from fans in recent weeks as a result of a spate of disappointing results.

The recent departure of Marcel Brands, on the other hand, appears to have handed over more authority of transfer operations to the Spaniard, who, according to The Washington Newsday, is anxious to enhance his team in the winter window.

Everton is evaluating up their loan alternatives, according to The Washington Newsday, ahead of the first transfer window without a director of football in six years.

Due to the club’s financial fair play difficulties, the club’s January budget remains low, hence only loan deals are being considered at this time.

Next month, Benitez is anticipated to try to unload some marginal players in order to earn revenue and reduce the pay bill.

Despite his great performance against Chelsea in his team’s most recent match, one imagines the club would not object if an offer for the full-back was made.

Kenny’s contract with the club expires in the summer, and despite being named in every league squad this season, he had only played 10 minutes as a substitute against Aston Villa until starting at Stamford Bridge.

Everton’s objective in January, according to Benitez, will be to sign a right-back, with Rangers’ Nathan Patterson once again being linked with the Blues.

Patterson, who has a contract at Ibrox until 2024, was the subject of two rejected bids from Everton in the summer as they looked for a replacement for Seamus Coleman.

is another player whose contract expires in the summer and who could depart the team the following month.

Due to injuries, the 32-year-old has only made 36 appearances for the club. “The summary has come to an end.”