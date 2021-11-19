Everton have confirmed two major Bramley-Moore Dock milestones as work on the new stadium progresses.

Everton have announced two significant milestones as construction on their new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock progresses.

Since the beginning of October, the dock has been steadily filled, with the club having pushed three-quarters of the 480,000 cubic meters of fluidized sand into the ocean.

That has now broken above the level of the water on the dock’s south-eastern edge, allowing for the first time to see the alteration.

Meanwhile, the Blues have announced that the first foundations on the northern side of the site were laid on Thursday, marking the start of above-ground structural construction on the project.

Andy Boynton, Civil Engineer at Laing O’Rourke, spoke about the sand milestone and what the following few weeks will entail now that the first visible signs have emerged above the surface of the sea.

“This is a critical milestone in the infill process,” he said. We’ve detached the floating pipeline and have been discharging sand directly from the steel pipelines, so the sand is now visible above the waterline in the western area of the dock.

“The dredger sand is currently being pushed around on this sand platform at the dock by the bulldozer, and it will be stretched east and compacted to force out any moisture.”

“We’ll watch this rolling sand front move across to the east side of the dock over the following two weeks, removing all of the water.” Once the sand has been compacted, we can consider moving the piling operations to the infilled dock in the new year.

“We’ve made fantastic progress and are almost three-quarters of the way through the infill after depositing 315,000 cubic meters of sand into Bramley-Moore Dock, and we’re still on pace to finish the infill by the end of January,” says the company.

The sand will be heavily compacted and piled up to build further firm foundations once all of the water in the dock has been displaced. The piling process on the infilled dock can then begin at that time.

In the meantime, 300 of the 15-20-meter-deep supporting piles have been drilled. “The summary has come to an end.”