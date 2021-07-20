Everton have confirmed the signing of Asmir Begovic, who has a contract option.

Everton have confirmed the signing of Asmir Begovic on a 12-month deal with a one-year extension option.

Following the arrival of Andros Townsend on Tuesday afternoon, the 34-year-old becomes the second transfer of the Rafa Benitez era at Goodison Park.

A supporter had observed and photographed the Bosnia and Herzegovina international in the Everton One store near the stadium over the weekend.

But now his move to Goodison Park is official, after spending the previous four years in the Championship with Bournemouth.

So far this summer, the Blues have been on the lookout for a new shot-stopper to serve as a backup and competition for Jordan Pickford.

Carlo Ancelotti made no secret of his desire to extend Robin Olsen’s loan from Roma to a permanent contract while he was in charge, and the goalkeeper was charged with challenging the England No.1 last season.

However, after the Italian’s stunning return to Real Madrid at the start of June, rumours of the Sweden international returning to Goodison receded.

Begovic joins Everton after a four-year spell at Bournemouth, which he joined in 2017 after a two-year spell with Chelsea.

The 34-year-old has spent time on loan with both Qarabag and AC Milan in recent seasons.