Everton have confirmed the latest Goodison Park requirement for Brighton fans attending the match.

Everton have released their updated Covid-19 requirements ahead of their encounter against Brighton on Sunday at Goodison Park.

Before attending the stadium, fans are asked to self-certify their status with the club by filling out the documents that have been emailed to each ticket holder.

This will only need to be completed once this season, and it ensures that the Blues can continue to provide a pleasant matchday experience in the future.

Supporters attending Everton’s opening game of 2022 against Brighton must also carry confirmation of vaccination status (NHS Covid Pass) or a negative lateral flow test in case they are spot-checked at the stadium.

In accordance with government regulations, face masks will be required to be worn at all times in restricted locations within the stadium.

“The new strain of this virus has spread at an alarming pace nationally, and we, as a football community, need to look out for each other,” Paul McNicholas, Everton’s director of governance and Ttechnology, stated.

“It’s critical that everyone follows the rules because they’re in there to keep everyone safe, and it means that we can all come into Goodison Park knowing that everyone has been double-vaccinated or has returned a negative test.”

“We oppose any future restrictions on the number of spectators or the move of football behind closed doors.”

“It’s up to us to put on a safe and welcoming matchday, and we need our fans to help us out by following the directions and admission restrictions we’ve laid forth.” Fans have responded positively to our protocols so far this season, and I’d want to thank every Evertonian and visiting supporter for their help.” Everton welcomes Graham Potter’s side to Merseyside for not only their first game of the year, but also their first home game since defeating Arsenal in early December.

New Government standards have been implemented across the country since they last played at Goodison Park, and they are in effect ahead of Sunday’s match.

Due to scheduling conflicts, these procedures have yet to be tried for a Blues home match.