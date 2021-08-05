Everton have confirmed the Covid-19 regulations before of their return to Goodison Park.

Everton have stated that in order to attend Goodison Park this season, fans would need to show confirmation of both vaccines or a negative test result, as per Covid-19 standards.

Everton, like the rest of the Premier League clubs, is gearing up to welcome a full house for the first time since March 2020 next weekend, according to current government restrictions that allow for no social distancing legislation.

To reduce the danger of contracting Covid-19, Everton is requesting that all supporters have either got both of their Covid-19 vaccines or have taken a lateral flow test 48 hours before kick-off that results in a negative result.

Starting with Everton’s match against Southampton on August 14th, fans must be prepared to produce confirmation of either upon arrival.

The Toffees announced the following adjustments in a statement on their official website ahead of welcoming back supporters.

“As part of these measures to maximize safety, reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission, and follow government guidance and Premier League protocols, fans should be prepared to show their COVID-19 vaccination status or proof of a negative COVID-19 test result within 48 hours of the match if asked when entering the stadium.

“Supporters should also bring a face covering to wear inside the stadium, in accordance with government instructions on meetings in confined spaces, and arrive early.

“To accelerate circulation through concourses and minimize interaction at all points of sale, all payments within the stadium will be contactless.

“The Fan Zone will not be available for the season’s first two games.

“This is to allow the Club to accommodate additional change room facilities for visiting teams at the Park End of the stadium as part of Premier League standards to keep players and staff safe.

“For the Southampton match, the Sir Philip Carter Park End will only be accessible through Goodison Road, with the Sir Philip Carter Park End stand open for fans 75 minutes before kick-off.

“The Everton Free School Matchday Hub will also be unavailable for.”Summary ends.”