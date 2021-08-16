Everton have confirmed that a major person in the boardroom will be leaving.

Everton has announced that Sasha Ryazantsev will resign from the club’s board of directors.

The change, which will take effect on August 31, is part of a reorganization of the board of directors.

Ryazantsev became Everton’s first Chief Finance and Commercial Officer in 2018, after joining the board as an Owner’s Representative in 2016.

In 2020, he was promoted to Managing Director of Everton Women.

Denise Barrett-Baxendale, Everton’s chief executive, congratulated Ryazantsev for his contributions to the club.

Barrett-Baxendale remarked, “On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to thank Sasha for his work with us over the previous five years.”

“Sasha has always operated with integrity, professionalism, and passion during his tenure with us.

“His professional experience has been invaluable in arranging different finance and commercial initiatives for the club, and his work on the new stadium has provided us with a solid foundation on which to build as we embark on this exciting project.

“We all wish him the best of luck with his new project.”

Ryazantsev expressed his gratitude and delight in serving Everton for the previous five years after confirming his departure.

“Serving on the Board of this particular club has been a wonderful honor and privilege, and I would like to take this opportunity to thank the Board and Mr Moshiri for his steadfast support,” Ryazantsev said.

“I am proud of what we have accomplished on the many projects, and I wish Everton the continued success that the club so richly deserves.”

Ryazantsev has also stepped down as Managing Director of Everton Women, with the club stating that a replacement will be announced soon.