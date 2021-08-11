Everton have confirmed Jarrad Branthwaite’s return, as promised by Lewis Dobbin.

Following his comeback from injury on Saturday, Everton Under-23s assistant manager John Ebbrell provided an update on Jarrad Branthwaite’s fitness.

Branthwaite joined Everton from Carlisle United in January 2020, becoming Carlo Ancelotti’s first acquisition at Goodison Park.

Late in the 2019/20 season, the teenager made his Premier League debut as a result of an injury crisis at the back for the Blues.

In January, the kid went on loan to Blackburn Rovers in order to obtain more senior football experience.

Branthwaite’s season was cut short after he suffered an ankle injury in training after making 10 appearances for the Championship side.

Branthwaite had surgery on the problem right away and was back in action for Everton Under-23s against Southport at the Pure Stadium on Saturday.

And later, Ebbrell said that the idea for the 19-year-old, who played for an hour, is for him to gain additional playing time in the following weeks.

He told evertonfc.com, “Jarrad was fantastic in the game.” “He’d been out for a while, so it was nice to see him back on the field.

“He played for nearly an hour and did an excellent job. He’s a wonderful kid who simply needs some playing time, so that game will be crucial for him.”

David Unsworth’s side won 2-1 thanks to goals from Charlie Whitaker and Sean McAllister, despite the absence of in-form attacker Lewis Dobbin.

Rafa Benitez’s side finished their pre-season campaign with a devastating 4-0 defeat at Old Trafford, and Dobbin came off the bench for the final 15 minutes.

On the 18-year-old making the step up, Ebbrell said, “He deserves the time he got with the First Team and the chance to play in front of a big crowd at Old Trafford.”

“He’s looked really good and scored a lot of goals. It’s nice to have this confidence in the bag, and he’s showing a lot of promise, and I admire how hard he’s worked for the squad.

“He has always been a team player who has pushed from the front. He’s been incredibly selfless – but only when he’s needed.” “The summary comes to an end.”