Everton have confirmed Dominic Calvert-injury Lewin’s and provided a timetable for his comeback.

The striker will be out for “a number of weeks” as he recovers from a quadriceps injury, according to a statement released by the Blues.

Calvert-Lewin will consult a specialist in the next stage of his recovery, according to the club, although no particular timetable for his comeback has been set.

“Dominic Calvert-rehabilitation Lewin’s from a quadriceps injury has hit a snag, and he will be out for a few weeks,” the statement stated.

“The Everton striker hasn’t played since scoring from the penalty spot in a 2-0 win over Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League on August 28.

"Calvert-Lewin will continue to undergo expert care, and an update on his fitness will be provided in due course," says the statement. Calvert-Lewin had been expected to return to the squad in the coming weeks by manager Rafa Benitez, but the 24-year-recuperation old's has been complicated.

There are fears that the striker could be out for up to 12 weeks, but there is hope that he will only be out for a few weeks.

Benitez stated after the defeat to West Ham United on Sunday that Richarlison was “closer” to returning than Calvert-Lewin.

Richarlison is expected to be deemed fit to play his former side Watford on Saturday, while Calvert-Lewin is expected to miss more time.

