Everton have confirmed Beni Baningime’s departure.

Beni Baningime has left Everton on a free transfer to join Hearts in the Scottish Premiership.

Robbie Neilson’s side has signed the midfielder to a three-year contract.

After entering the Toffees’ development academy at the age of nine, the DR Congo-born prodigy was awarded his first team debut in a League Cup fixture against Chelsea in October 2017, and went on to make 12 professional appearances for the Blues.

In 2016/17, Baningime established himself as a regular in David Unsworth’s Premier League 2 title-winning team.

After failing to make an impression during recent loan periods with Derby County and Wigan Athletic, he didn’t look to have a long-term future on Merseyside.

He is moving from Goodison Park to Tynecastle Park in search of first-team football after 14 years with the Toffees.

Baningime wants to play regular football and has joined the Jambos ahead of their Premiership start against Celtic at home this weekend.

He joins Alex Cochrane, Josh Ginnelly, and Ross Stewart as new arrivals at Hearts this summer, as manager Neilson tries to bolster his team following winning promotion from the Championship last season.