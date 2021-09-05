Everton have been presented a selection headache when Seamus Coleman was hurt while on international duty.

Seamus Coleman, the captain of Everton, has sustained an injury while on international duty, according to his country.

This month, the Blues full-back was with the Republic of Ireland squad for their most recent series of World Cup qualifiers.

On Saturday night, Coleman played the entire 90 minutes for his country as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Azerbaijan.

Coleman was supposed to play in Ireland’s match against Serbia on Tuesday evening, but that will no longer be the case.

Coleman has been diagnosed with an unidentified injury, according to the Republic of Ireland’s Twitter account.

Coleman has been pulled from the Republic of Ireland squad as a result, and is expected to return to Everton for further evaluation.

Everton will play Burnley at home following the international break, but will have a couple of extra days to prepare because the match isn’t until Monday, September 13.

Coleman has started each of Everton’s first three Premier League games this season.

Rafa Benitez’s unbeaten start in the Goodison Park dugout has continued thanks to the 32-year-contributions. old’s