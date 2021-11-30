Everton have been issued an alarming Merseyside derby warning ahead of their match against Liverpool.

Former Liverpool striker Michael Owen predicts a 2-1 win over Everton in the Merseyside Derby, with Liverpool taking all three points back to Anfield.

Everton have slid to 14th place in the Premier League, with just two points from a possible 21, and manager Rafa Benitez is facing mounting pressure ahead of a reunion with his previous team.

Liverpool, who are two points behind Chelsea in the Premier League, could climb to the top with a win.

So far this season, the Reds have averaged three goals per game in the league, and Mohamed Salah will be hoping that trend continues.

“The Merseyside Derby is back, with Liverpool looking to avenge Everton’s victory at Anfield earlier this season,” Owen wrote in his BetVictor column.

“That was in the midst of a terrible spell for the Reds, but now that Virgil van Dijk is well and Trent Alexander-Arnold is back to his best, this should be a lot tougher for the visitors.”

“The Reds can’t seem to stop scoring right now, and if Messrs. Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane are in the mood, I think they’ll win again.”

As the competition for the Premier League title heats up during the frantic Christmas period, Liverpool may send a message to the likes of Chelsea and Manchester City with a massive win at Goodison Park.