Everton have been drawn away to Huddersfield Town in the Carabao Cup second round.

The Blues will face Carlos Corberan’s side at John Smith’s Stadium later this month, with the competition’s next round set to begin the week of Monday, August 23.

The Blues were beaten by Manchester United in the final-eight after knocking off Salford City, Fleetwood Town, and West Ham United last season.

Everton has never won the League Cup, and their last appearance in a cup final was in 2009, when they lost to Chelsea in the FA Cup final at Wembley.

After failing to obtain European football last season, the Blues have advanced to the second round of this season’s competition.

After a strong start to the season, the Blues, then under Carlo Ancelotti’s management, faded in the second part of the season and finished 10th.

Everton will open their Premier League campaign against Southampton at Goodison Park this weekend, followed by a match against Leeds United at Elland Road a week later.

In the following weeks, two games from tonight’s second round draw will be broadcast live on Sky Sports.