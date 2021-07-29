Everton have been dealt a problem by Rafa Benitez, as the Alex Iwobi saga continues.

Rafa Benitez is set to declare a starting XI for Everton’s trip to Old Trafford in nine days, providing insight into his thoughts ahead of the season’s first encounter.

The Blues’ line-up against Manchester United in their last pre-season friendly on August 7 is expected to be similar to the one that will face Southampton seven days later at Goodison Park.

So, what insights did the two-game tour of the United States provide?

Jordan Pickford and Dominic Calvert-Lewin will be in Benitez’s starting lineup when they return from their Euro 2020 holidays, but the game against United may be too soon for them.

Given Everton’s ongoing search for a new right-back and the fact that Seamus Coleman has a full pre-season under his belt, the club captain is expected to start against Old Trafford.

Do you want to sit next to him? That seems to be up for grabs. While Ben Godfrey and Lucas Digne started both games in Florida, it appears that Benitez is undecided between Michael Keane and Mason Holgate as the starting quarterback.

Everton’s midfield composition is also unknown. Allan and Abdoulaye Doucoure would be the favorites if Benitez opts for a 4-2-3-1 configuration, but Jean-Philippe Gbamin is fit and has impressed this summer.

Out in the open, new-boy Andros Townsend started against Millonarios and Pumas, therefore he should be in the starting lineup against United next Saturday, and hence Southampton.

Alex Iwobi has started both US fixtures and must be on Benitez’s mind for the opening, especially with Richarlison still on international duty, while newcomer Demarai Gray has made an impression both off the bench and from the start.

What about James Rodriguez, though? If he’s still with the club, can Everton afford not to start him against Southampton?

In their second-half cameos in the US, Nathan Broadhead and Anthony Gordon both looked energetic, and Benitez will hopefully find room for both of them in the Southampton group.

Decisions, decisions, decisions.

Moise Kean may not want to be at Everton, but if the club’s impasse with PSG continues, he will be a Blues player when the transfer window closes.

as well as “The summary has come to an end.”