Everton have been dealt a new injury blow as Wolves’ starting lineup has been confirmed.

Everton will be missing Lucas Digne for tonight’s encounter against Wolves at Molineux due to injury.

The Blues left-back joins Rafa Benitez’s injury list, which also includes Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Yerry Mina, and Abdoulaye Doucoure.

Digne had been an ever-present in the league for Everton this season, captaining the side three times, but he will miss this match for the second year in a row.

Ben Godfrey filled in for the France international during Everton’s 2-1 win over Wolves last year, and Benitez might utilize a switch that worked successfully for Carlo Ancelotti.

Last season, Digne, 28, missed seven league games after undergoing surgery for an ankle ligament damage suffered in training.

In the meantime, one of four changes made by Benitez sees Jean-Philippe Gbamin return to the starting lineup for the first time since August 2019.

Mason Holgate returns to the starting lineup, alongside Gbamin, Alex Iwobi, and Richarlison.

Tom Davies, Anthony Gordon, and Salomon Rondon are replaced on the bench by teenage defender Reece Welch, as well as Cenk Tosun and Fabian Delph, who have returned from injury.

Asmir Begovic, Andy Lonergan, and Jonjoe Kenny are among the substitutes.

