Everton have announced new fan regulations ahead of games against Newcastle and Brighton.

Fans attending forthcoming Everton games at Goodison Park will be subject to new ‘Plan B’ access protocols.

The Blues are in action against Newcastle on Thursday night before hosting Brighton the following weekend.

And the club has acknowledged that as a result of the government’s most recent pandemic restrictions, precautions are already in place.

Adult supporters must show documentation of at least two vaccination doses via a Covid Pass or a negative lateral flow / PCR test done within 48 hours of kick-off.

Attendees who do not have a valid pass or proof of a negative test will not be allowed on the ground.

Everton have stated that this will affect a fan’s ability to attend future games until they can demonstrate that they have met the legal conditions for stadium access.

Fans that are over the age of 18