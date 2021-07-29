Everton have already made the right decision in terms of Moise Kean.

The Washington Newsday reported earlier this month that the Toffees have not spoken to a single club about a permanent deal for Kean, and that they are adamant they will not loan the striker out after allowing him to join PSG on a temporary deal last season. The Blues are steering the situation so that the final outcome suits them.

Kean will either leave for a large amount, perhaps recouping the £25.1 million Everton paid Juventus for the striker in August 2019, or he will remain at Goodison Park, reinforcing Rafa Benitez’s attacking ranks.

For the Toffees, either result would be a win.

The striker, who scored in Everton’s 1-0 win over Pumas in the Florida Cup on Thursday, may be trying to push a trade to the French giants, but as Rafa Benitez noted after the striker’s goal, the harder he tries to impress on the pitch, the better it is for Everton.

“Scoring is crucial for a striker, so it’s excellent news for him and good news for us,” the Blues manager stated.

“The difficulty with the transfer window is that it closes at the end of August, so you’ll still be playing games and making player decisions, so it’s crucial for them to understand that they have to keep going, and scoring goals is the best way for him to make his point.”

So far, Everton has been the one to make their case.

Benitez handled what could have been a delicate issue expertly and authoritatively, just as he did when Richarlison asked to represent Brazil at the Olympics. He remarked that the forward “knows he needs to give us something back.”

The Blues leader squarely placed the blame on the player, preventing any potential bad fallout.

Everton will not be pushed or cowed into allowing the Parisian powerhouse to triumph. They are not required to do so. Moise Kean has signed a five-year contract, putting the club in command.

They may decide to cash in on Kean in the future to make things easier. “The summary has come to an end.”