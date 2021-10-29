Everton have already avoided an issue with Tottenham by making an early decision at Bramley-Moore Dock.

Everton’s state-of-the-art new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock is coming along wonderfully.

The Blues have been on the waterfront site since July and have provided a continuous stream of updates over the last few weeks and months detailing their progress.

The club recently stated that piling on the foundations for the North and South stands had commenced, and that the dock infill was still proceeding.

Everton’s ability to arrive on site and begin critical work so quickly is due to a significant amount of time invested away from the pitch on other important components of the project.

Every component of the club’s new stadium relocation has already been scrutinized with a fine-tooth comb, impressing many early on in the construction process.

The Blues are the most recent Premier League club to begin construction on a new stadium, with clear parallels to Tottenham Hotspur’s work just finished.

In 2017, the north London team moved out of their White Hart Lane home, temporarily playing their home matches at Wembley Stadium until their new stadium opened in 2019.

The stadium is state-of-the-art, and it not only hosts football games, but it also hosts NFL games during the sport’s annual visits to England.

Spurs, on the other hand, have yet to secure a naming rights sponsor for their new stadium, despite the fact that it has been open for more than two years at the time of writing.

According to sources, Daniel Levy wants a hefty contract for the club’s stadium, thinking it to be one of the most impressive in the world and that any sponsorship should reflect that.

Todd Kline was named as the club’s Chief Commercial Officer earlier this year, with one of his key responsibilities being to find a deal for the new stadium.

After recent announcements on sponsorships such as Cinch and Getir for the north London club, Football London’s Spurs correspondent Alasdair Gold revealed the latest news on the club’s naming rights front in a recent Q&A.

“Todd Kline is working on it since it’s a field he has,” he said.

“The summary comes to an end.”