Everton have a young but promising left-back option.

Even at this early point of the season, Everton’s lack of depth at left back has been well known.

In essence, the Blues can consider themselves fortunate that Lucas Digne’s ankle injury in last week’s loss to Queens Park Rangers did not keep him out of play for an extended amount of time.

Looking beyond the France international, on the other hand, is like trying to put square pegs into round holes – even at the under-23 level.

In a perfect world, David Unsworth would have been able to call in either Thierry Small or Niels Nkounkou for Tuesday’s Papa John’s Trophy match against Carlisle United.

We all know why that isn’t the case at this moment, and the lack of either isn’t the only reason for the youthful Blues’ 2-0 setback.

Instead, the U23s (or under-21s in this competition) have had to be more inventive with their prospective answers.

Joe Anderson, a natural centre-back, has played in the position, and Mackenzie Hunt, a normally attacking midfielder, has also played as a wing-back.

However, chatting with Unsworth about the situation elicits genuine enthusiasm for one player in particular who has been trialed in that position. Campbell, Elijah

The defender turned 17 in August and had his season cut short last year due to injury.

Rather than returning to the under-18 setup this season, he was almost immediately called up to the U23 side to learn on the job.

The teenager, who is naturally a centre-back, can also play on the left side of defense, and Unsworth has used him as a wing-back on several occasions.

The same was true against Carlisle United, with the home side, headed by former Blue Morgan Feeney, determined not to make any errors against their inexperienced opponents.

Unsworth’s charges have had a busy schedule, with six games in 18 days, and they are realistically at the start of a new cycle with a new crop of players at this level.

Campbell, on the other hand, did not appear to be one of them on Tuesday evening.

While those around him suffered under the weight of the occasion, he thrived. “The summary has come to an end.”