Everton have a transfer dilemma as Vitaliy Mykolenko emerges as a viable alternative to Lucas Digne.

Everton want to recruit Vitaliy Mykolenko from Dynamo Kiev, but how does he compare to Lucas Digne and other Premier League left-backs?

Mykolenko has been high on Everton’s wishlist for months, according to a Goodison Park source, and the club could make a bid in the January transfer window, with Rafa Benitez’s only senior left-back Lucas Digne out of the squad for the last three matches.

Although Mykolenko is over six years Digne’s junior, there are various additional contrasts in their individual profiles.

Given that Digne is a left-back who likes to get forward, and his position within Benitez’s tactics has become a talking topic during his recent absence, some of his numbers this season when compared to Mykolenko are intriguing.

While Mykolenko attempts less crosses per game (2.58 vs. 3), those crosses are more successful, according to tonComparisonator (0.73 to 0.57).

The 21-cap Ukrainian also has better passing statistics per 90 minutes than the Frenchman in terms of passes (63.16 to 47.79); successful passes (55.07 to 36.77); received passes (46.99 to 28.4); key passes (1.19 to 0.5); and successful key passes (1.19 to 0.5). (0.4 to 0.29).

Digne has greater passing numbers just when going long: 1.57 to 1.46 for attempted long passes and 0.79 to 0.40 for successful long passes.

If Benitez is looking for Digne to contribute more in defensive situations, it’s worth noting that he has more interceptions (6.3 to 3.84), defensive actions (17.96 to 12.99), and successful defensive actions (17.96 to 12.99) than Mykolenko (14.17 to 9.61).

However, the present Everton player has had more lapses, with 1.5 ball turnovers in his own half per game compared to 1.06 for the Dynamo, with 0.86 of these leading to a shot inside 20 seconds compared to 0.53 for Mykolenko.

While Digne leads Mykolenko in all six duels parameters (aerial, aerial won, defensive, defensive won, offensive, offensive won), Mykolenko leads in shots (1.06 to 0.57), shots on target (0.2 to 0.07), dribbles (1.46 to 1.22); successful dribbles (0.73 to 0.64); attacking actions (5.1 to 4.79); successful attacking actions (1.66.