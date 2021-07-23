Everton have a new match in the United States after Arsenal and Inter Milan pulled out.

Everton will play Pumas of Mexico in the second match of their summer tour of the United States.

The Blues are competing in the Florida Cup this summer and will face Millonarios of Colombia on Sunday evening at 11 p.m. (UK time).

After facing each other during the weekend, Rafa Benitez’s team were scheduled to meet either Arsenal or Inter Milan the following Wednesday.

However, because to the Covid-19 epidemic, Arsenal and Inter both withdrew from the competition earlier this week, leaving the rest of the competition up in the air.

Everton will meet the three-time CONCACAF Champions League winners – formally known as Club Universidad Nacional – on Wednesday, July 28 at 11 p.m. (BST), 6 p.m. (EST) (ET).

The Florida Cup will be awarded to the team that wins the Blues’ match versus Millonarios.

For both matches, general admission tickets are now available.