Everton has six untouchables around whom the future manager must build his squad.

As soon as Everton’s next manager walks through the door at Goodison Park, he or she will be faced with an unusual assignment.

The Blues have been looking for a new manager since the start of June, when Carlo Ancelotti announced his return to Real Madrid.

Over that period, a number of names have been connected with the vacant managerial position in Merseyside, with former Liverpool manager Rafael Benitez presently the frontrunner.

Regardless of who takes over as the club’s next manager, they will have a busy transfer window ahead of them.

If Everton are to compete for European football and trophies in the near future, they will require an infusion of quality in numerous parts of the pitch.

But, among the present players at the club, who are the “untouchables”?

We’ve looked at six Blues players who the incoming manager should try to build his team around, regardless of who takes over in the coming days and weeks.

Jordan Pickford’s status in the Everton squad was questioned at one point last season by a number of Everton fans.

The goalie made a number of costly errors, which contributed to the Blues losing key points while attempting to earn European football at one point during the season.

However, by the end of the semester, things had completely changed.

Pickford didn’t look back after being rotated with Robin Olsen on a number of occasions by Ancelotti, and he didn’t look back when he finally reclaimed his position in the side on a regular basis.

Even in games where the defense in front of him was perhaps weakening, the England international put in a streak of excellent performances to conclude 2020/21.

There were several impressive performances, but maybe the best came against Liverpool at Anfield in February, when Pickford made some outstanding stops to help the visitors finally win against their bitter rivals.

With just Pickford and Joao Virginia as senior goalkeepers at Everton at the moment, the Three Lions No.1 is bound to play a key role for the Toffees.