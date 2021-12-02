Everton has signed a new commercial partnership in order to reach a large market.

Everton has signed another commercial partner as part of their strategy to expand in Asia.

The Blues have signed a deal with i8.BET, which will become the club’s official betting partner in Asia, with the company seeking to develop its platform in the region.

The betting company will exploit Everton’s name and brand extensively across the region as part of its marketing strategy, with i8.BET logos appearing around Goodison Park and the firm having access to player imagery for commercial purposes.

“In line with our global tagline of ‘choose the best,’ we are excited to exclusively partner with such an iconic Premier League team as Everton Football Club; a partnership that will see us work with the club on a number of exciting and innovative initiatives and promotions in key brand territories in support of our ongoing brand expansion and trust building efforts,” said Darren Wang, CMO at i8.BET.

Everton has a significant commercial relationship with Asia, having previously had front-of-shirt sponsors including Chinese telecommunications giant Kejian and beer maker Chang.

The club has also recently collaborated with Thread Sports to improve their social media presence in order to raise their visibility in the Asian market.

Everton signed a business arrangement with Rushbet.co, a Colombian betting company, last year, for Rushbet.co to become the club’s official betting partner in Colombia.

It was an agreement that expanded on Everton’s relationship with Colombia, which began with Colombian internationals Yerry Mina and the now-retired James Rodriguez being part of the Goodison Park playing squad.

Cazoo, Hummel, Clarity Sports, USM Holdings, MegaFon, Parimatch, eToro, Fanatics, Socios, Fratelli Beretta, Davanti Tyres, Monster Energy, Lucozade, Rushbet, and Carling are among the commercial partners.