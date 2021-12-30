Everton has said that postponing games will ‘benefit them’ and Rafa Benitez.

Danny Mills, a former Premier League defender, believes the recent postponements will benefit Everton in the long run.

The Blues, as well as Newcastle, who were supposed to be their opponents on Thursday evening, have had their last two matches put off due to mounting Covid-19 instances in their squad.

Everton haven’t played since a 0-0 draw away at Chelsea on December 16 due to recent postponements.

There is nothing fresh to suggest that the game against Brighton on Sunday is in jeopardy at this time.

Mills believes that the frequent postponements have given Everton the opportunity to rehabilitate some of their injured players.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin hasn’t played since August, and Richarlison has also been ruled out.

Yerry Mina, Andros Townsend, and Tom Davies have also been sidelined with injuries, but Mills feels the break will allow Everton to get their injured players back in shape without jeopardizing the team’s performances.

“It could help them,” Mills said to Football Insider.

“With someone like Dominic Calvert-Lewin returning at that time. A couple of other players are also expected to return.

“With injuries, they were down to their bare bones.” They might have had a little bit of a reset in those two weeks.

“It’s a chance to reclaim one or two guys who were previously unavailable.” Rafa will also be able to work on things on the training ground when those players return.

“A lot of their problems stemmed from injuries.” Yes, there were Covid concerns, but more importantly, many of the major players were injured, not only Covid issues.

“If Rafa has time to concentrate on the training ground, that can have a beneficial impact for Everton.”