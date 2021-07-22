Everton has received their Manchester United ticket allotment ahead of the clash at Old Trafford next month.

Everton has been awarded over 1,400 tickets for their friendly against Manchester United next month.

The Blues play their final warm-up game of the summer at Old Trafford on Saturday, August 7 (12:45pm), ahead of the start of the new season a week later.

Everton has also stated that 1,458 tickets for away fans have been allocated to the club this morning.

For this friendly, Man United will only be distributing digital tickets, which must be printed or downloaded onto a mobile phone before to arrival at the stadium.

Everton has reminded supporters that they must bring photo ID and that once a ticket has been purchased, they will not be able to change the name on it.

Adult tickets are £20, with over 65s and those aged 16-17 to 18-20 receiving a £10 discount.

Under-16s are admitted free, according to the Blues.

A total of 14 wheelchair bays have been allocated to Everton.

The club has also announced the following criteria for purchasing game tickets:

Season ticket holders with 20 credits from the previous season can purchase tickets beginning Monday, July 16 at 9 a.m.

Season ticket holders with 19+ credits from the previous season can purchase tickets beginning Wednesday, July 28 at 9 a.m., subject to availability.