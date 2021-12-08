Everton has issued a warning to Dominic Calvert-Lewin ahead of the January transfer window.

Everton fans will be outraged, according to Alan Hutton, if the club sells Dominic Calvert-Lewin in the January transfer window.

However, with Toffees manager Rafael Benitez having little money to spend since arriving at Goodison Park, the former Aston Villa defender has admitted that “something needs to give.”

Due to Financial Fair Play laws, Everton were unable to make significant transfers during the summer transfer window, and Benitez has disclosed that the club plans to sell certain players next month in order to raise funds to enhance the squad.

Hutton, on the other hand, is concerned that selling any of the club’s key players would add to the Blues’ already poor season.

“I’m sitting here from the perspective of a fan. Football Insider spoke with Hutton.

“I think the supporters would go insane if they sold Calvert-Lewin for £50 million or more.” I don’t believe that will assist the problem.” They want to see a team that is improving and progressing under a manager that is aiming for a top-six finish.

“After the money they’ve spent over the last four or five years, that’s probably where they think they should be.”

“However, they aren’t. They’re not even close. Something is going to have to give. When you think about it, it actually does.

“Whether it’s a player moving on or getting rid of the deadwood, whatever method you use, something has to change.”

Calvert-Lewin has been out for the majority of the season after breaking his toe earlier in the year.

Last season, the 24-year-old striker scored 21 goals in 39 appearances for the Toffees, who are presently 12th in the Premier League table. His absence has led to an unproductive season for the Toffees.

Everton, on the other hand, were only able to spend £1.7 million in the summer due to financial constraints, and will need to sell to allow Benitez to improve the squad he inherited.