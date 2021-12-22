Everton has issued a warning 50 years after their most startling transfer: ‘Work smarter.’

The transfer of Alan Ball to Arsenal 50 years ago today was one of Everton’s most seismic events, with repercussions that may still be felt today.

Ball was released by Blues manager Harry Catterick on December 22, 1971, for a then British record amount of £220,000.

It was Goodison’s Park’s own version of the JFK assassination/Neil Armstrong moon landing — two enormous global news events still fresh in the memory at the time – “where were you when you heard the news?” type situations, according to many who remember the transfer.

It also has resonance for many Evertonians who were either too young to remember or were not even born at the time, including Ball’s own son.

“My dad cherished his time at the club,” Jimmy Ball told The Washington Newsday. He always referred to those six years as the best of his career and the best football he had ever played.

“When the choice was made to sell him, it was a great, huge blow to him.”

“He told me how the realization that football was a business hit him for the first time.

“He’d just gone out there and played football from the heart.” However, he realized as a result of his decision that he was a commodity that could be bought and sold.

“He imagined he’d stay at Everton for the rest of his life.” He never imagined he’d leave; it was, after all, his club.

“He was a Lancashire lad,” says the narrator. He adored the club, the people, and the setting, and he didn’t want to go.

“However, once you’ve been sold, that’s it. There isn’t much of a choice, especially when you don’t feel wanted.

“I don’t believe that was the case; I believe Harry Catterick simply thought it was good business.”

Despite the lucrative nature of the trade – Everton received nearly twice as much for the player as they had paid for him in 1966 – the Ball family’s heart and soul stayed at Goodison Park.

“Looking at it from the outside, he’d gotten six years out of him and doubled his money, so maybe you can understand him looking at it that way, but obviously dad didn’t and he was,” Jimmy explained.”

The summary comes to a conclusion.”