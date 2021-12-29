Everton has exposed a Premier League postponement issue that has enraged fans.

Everton’s fighting draw away to Chelsea in mid-December turned out to be their final game of 2021.

With Rafa Benitez’s squad severely depleted due to injuries and illness, the visitors were forced to make some significant changes to their line-up at Stamford Bridge.

Ellis Simms made his Premier League debut up front, but as the game progressed, he was replaced by an even younger striker in Lewis Dobbin.

Jarrad Branthwaite, a young defender, was also given his first start of the season, and he was rewarded with his first Premier League goal after a fantastic performance.

Everton’s bench, meanwhile, consisted of only seven players, two of whom were goalkeepers and one of whom, Tyler Onyango, was a youngster.

However, despite the conditions, the available players rallied to produce a fantastic performance and result, whereas Chelsea would claim that they had injury problems of their own despite the strength of the team they still fielded.

Everton, on the other hand, hasn’t been able to play since then.

The game immediately following the Chelsea encounter was postponed due to problems at Leicester. The Boxing Day match against Burnley was postponed due to an outbreak and injuries at Finch Farm.

Newcastle’s plea to postpone their game against Everton was accepted by the Premier League barely a day after taking Manchester United all the way with a fighting 1-1 draw at St James’ Park.

It’s thought that injuries within the Magpies’ team are at the root of this, rather than a new wave of Covid instances.

Allan Saint-Maximin, Ryan Fraser, and Callum Wilson are all said to have developed fresh issues during their tie with Ralf Rangnick’s side, putting them below the Premier League’s allowed threshold of available senior players.

But, certainly, these precautions were not implemented in response to injuries? When has a manager’s selection issue caused a match to be postponed in the past? When the Premier League first declared that injuries would be considered a consideration in postponing a game, they backed themselves into a corner and set a precedent.

Despite how ragged their team looked against Chelsea, Everton didn’t have that luxury. Even so, there are some. “The summary has come to an end.”