Everton has dealt a blow to Richarlison by injuring Demarai Gray.

Everton’s injury woes have worsened, with Demarai Gray the latest player to require medical attention.

After only 16 minutes of today’s game against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium, the Blues winger was pulled off.

Gray’s ailment is unknown, however he was seen clutching his groin.

The Everton summer signing went down and was treated by the club’s medical staff, but it was clear he couldn’t continue.

On 17 minutes, Alex Iwobi came on to replace Gray.

Gray joins Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Yerry Mina, Andre Gomes, and Tom Davies as players who are currently sidelined due to injuries.

Gray’s injury is a huge setback for Rafa Benitez, who had hoped to exploit his quickness on the counter attack against City today. The former Leicester man had been in a couple of promising positions before suffering an injury.

Richarlison’s fifth booking of the season has exacerbated Everton’s selection concerns.

At the Etihad Stadium today, the Brazilian was cautioned for a late challenge on Manchester City’s Kyle Walker.

Richarlison’s yellow card has earned him a one-match suspension, meaning he will miss next weekend’s trip to Brentford.