Everton has been perplexed by comments made in relation to an appeal to tackle online racism.

Everton has been perplexed by claims in a national newspaper that they are uninterested in combating internet racism.

Manchester City, Norwich City, Brighton & Hove Albion, and Chelsea are the only Premier League clubs to have accepted an invitation from chief constable Mark Roberts, the National Police Chiefs’ Council’s football head, to engage with the police to try to eradicate online bigotry, according to the Guardian.

This was met with disappointment at Anfield, and it has now generated the same reaction at Goodison Park.

Everton officials, according to The Washington Newsday, believe it is meaningless for someone unfamiliar with their players to stand in front of them and tell them how to denounce racism when they are already well-versed in how to do so and are actively involved in such things.

Suggestions that Everton and all but four of their Premier League counterparts are unconcerned about this critical and sensitive subject are seen as opportunism and a box-ticking exercise in comparison to the work that the Blues currently do.

Everton believes their relationship with Merseyside Police is quite strong, and they have always been grateful for it.

They work with them on every level, including having mechanisms in place for players to report online abuse, and if they were asked to deal with a national contact instead, the matter would be routed back to Merseyside Police.

Everton’s award-winning equality and diversity initiative, All Together Now, encourages equality and diversity in all they do as a club, as well as collaborating with the Anthony Walker Foundation and hosting Black History Month activities.

The Premier League has recognized the club as having reached the highest equality level (Advanced) and has agreed to the same anti-discrimination commitments as the rest of the league.

They, like their neighbors Liverpool, cooperate with technology companies to combat social media abuse of staff and players, and have established clear reporting lines with the Everton squads, who were informed about this at the start of the current season.