Everton has been given a gold medal as a farewell gift, but Richarlison is not expected to follow suit.

Everton must not accept Richarlison’s gold medal from Tokyo as a parting present, as they did with their other Olympic hero Daniel Amokachi in 1996.

The Blues Nigerian striker was set to put the curtain down on his stint at Goodison Park almost 25 years ago to the day, as he returned to Merseyside from Atlanta with a very valuable piece of hand luggage after his time at the Atlanta Games.

On 74 minutes, Amokachi scored his country’s second goal in a 3-2 win over Argentina at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia.

While Richarlison is still an important part of Rafa Benitez’s plans, the new Blues manager will be hoping that his goodwill in allowing one of the club’s most valuable assets to compete in the Olympic Games will be repaid in the form of the player’s commitment to the Everton cause at least for the coming season, this was not the case with Amokachi.

Amokachi was acquired from Belgian club Club Brugge in 1994 and quickly established himself as a cult icon among the Gwladys Street crowd, who would bow down to him while screaming “Amo.”

However, his particular place in the hearts of many supporters did not equal his on-field performances, and when he returned from the United States, a transfer to Turkish club Besiktas for less than half the sum Everton had paid for his services two years before was already a long way off.

Fans will remember Amokachi for his two-goal cameo off the bench in the 4-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur in the 1995 FA Cup semi-final at Elland Road – an entrance that manager Joe Royle referred to as “the best substitution I never made” – but 14 goals in 54 appearances for the club was hardly prolific for a striker, and the manager chose to start the 1996/97 season with Duncan Ferguson and Grenville.

Amokachi reminisced on what had been a roller-coaster journey for him as he posed on the back page of The Washington Newsday with his Olympic gold medal firmly secured in a gift box.

Amokachi’s Tunisian model wife Nadia had given birth while he was travelling in the United States. “The summary has come to an end.”