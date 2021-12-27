Everton has been given a chance to address key flaws as Rafa Benitez prepares to take over.

As a fan, I adore this time of year at Christmas. As a player, I’ve been there, and it’s a trying moment.

You’d like to spend time with your family, but you’re also working at a job you adore.

Now that I’m a fan, I’m upset that the game was postponed for selfish reasons, because it’s a beloved Christmas tradition.

When the fixtures are announced, going to see the Blues on Boxing Day is always one of the first games you look for.

It’s one that all of the fans would have been looking forward to, regardless of the lineup. The fans would have traveled in large numbers to show their support for the team.

Unfortunately, and appropriately, the game was called off.

Our football club is dealing with covid and several injuries, so this break will be really beneficial to us as a club and as a team. The athletes will be able to spend quality time with their families, rest, and heal.

It gives the players who are returning from injury a couple extra days of training under their belts and prevents them from having to return too soon.

A good example is Dominic Calvert-Lewin. We don’t want to jeopardize Dominic in the near term if he is compelled to play on Boxing Day because he may suffer later in the season.

Moving forward, we have two quick games back-to-back at Goodison Park, and they’ll be looking to get off to a good start in the New Year.

Newcastle is the first stop. We all know what’s going on at Newcastle, and I’m sure a lot of their players are reading the media and planning who they’ll bring in in January.

All we have to do now is concentrate on ourselves and ensure that we perform a good job. Make certain we play in the Everton style.

I have to give Rafa Benitez credit for the way he approached the game against Chelsea, and we just need to get back to that level of cohesion. Every single fan will be present and bouncing.

When a manager’s strategy works for you and clicks, the players pick it up and grasp what the coaches are saying.

We’ve noticed that our performances are a little sluggish. “The summary has come to an end.”