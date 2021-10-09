Everton has already issued a £190 million warning to Newcastle United.

You can’t purchase happiness with money.

However, if you have the correct manager, director of football, and plan in place, it can help you buy good players.

If.

Newcastle United’s fans are window shopping in the luxury section after the club’s £300 million takeover was finalised this week.

Today’s visitors to St James’ Park will feel as if the possibilities are limitless.

Newcastle fans will be wild with excitement over reports of a £190 million war chest, and while the club’s most recent set of accounts implies they can have a nice run at the next few transfer markets, financial fair play will always limit how much they can spend on their revolution.

As Everton has discovered.

However, the fact that they can splurge after 14 years of misery is cause enough to rejoice.

However, as Everton discovered, having a large sum of money at your disposal is not enough; you must spend it intelligently.

Indeed, Blues fans may argue that you don’t have to spend it all at once after a £460 million spending spree over the last five seasons. Make sure your powder is dry. Some of it can be saved for a rainy day.

The appointment of the seasoned and highly-rated Frank McParland to assist kick-start the club’s recruitment campaign appears to be a wise decision, but, as Everton will attest, there are plenty more moving components that must be aligned for a nouveau-riche club to make wise investments.

The Blues’ transfer troubles have been numerous since the arrival of Farhad Moshiri in 2016, and the sheer amount of money spent on transfer fees, as well as big contracts, never ceases to astound.

This summer, it all caught up with the team. Rafa Benitez, mercifully, added quality players for close to nothing, and the new manager made the best of a terrible position.

But, without a doubt, Benitez was hampered by the fact that some of his predecessors ran amok in the aisles.

When Ronald Koeman was named manager and Steve Walsh was named the club’s first ever director of football in the summer of 2016, Everton would spend very cheaply, but the seeds were set for what was to come 12. “The summary has come to an end.”