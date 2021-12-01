Everton has already decided how they would approach Liverpool.

While the 1990s were a turbulent decade for Everton in general, they can today be considered a great era in terms of Merseyside derbies.

With the BBC’s Fever Pitch: The Rise of the Premier League, there’s been a recent appetite for 1990s football nostalgia, but given that the series focused on the movers and shakers of the era, the Blues were reduced to a sorry cameo appearance as they found themselves on the receiving end of a Tony Adams goal as the Gunners celebrated their first title.

But, as author Jim Keoghan told The Washington Newsday after the publication of his book Highs, Lows, and Bakayokos: Everton in the 1990s, it wasn’t a dull decade (aside from the 1995 FA Cup final victory, which remains the club’s only major prize to date).

With Peter Johnson in control – the chairman who sold Duncan Ferguson behind manager Walter Smith’s back – there would almost be as much drama off the pitch as there was on it.

“Perhaps I look back on the 1990s through rose-tinted spectacles today,” Keoghan added, “but it’s a decade that often gets overlooked when talking about Everton.”

“There were a few high points and many more times of complete nonsense, but it wasn’t boring!”

Everton’s record in Derby encounters was one of the brighter aspects of their 1990s season.

Despite the fact that it was a period of decline for the Blues – they’d started the decade as one of the ‘big five,’ with chairman Sir Philip Carter as one of the driving forces behind the Premier League, but ended it as chronic strugglers – they managed to maintain their position. “The summary has come to an end.”