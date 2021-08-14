Everton had a chaotic summer and had minimal expectations, which is why it will be fantastic to return to Goodison Park.

Pre-season previews can often be hundreds of words long.

In-depth, forensic examinations of your team’s state, the strength of the squad, the task before the manager, the incomings, outgoings, and young players to watch can take a significant amount of time.

We created a special pre-season print extra here at The Washington Newsday towers that would need to be accompanied by at least a couple of pints.

But, as they pack a chaotic Everton summer into 280 characters on Twitter, with characteristic gallows humour, some of the most precisely summed up teasers have come through social media of late.

Royal Blue allows the words to flow a little more freely, but here’s our attempt to condense the events of the summer into a pre-season preview that doesn’t turn into a novel, and explain why, despite all we’re going to say, there’s cause to be excited about the new season.

Really.

The squad crawled across the line, missed out on Europe, and was thrashed 5-0 on the final day to finish 10th. After finishing 12th the previous season.

After less than 18 months as the Blues’ manager, the most well-known and decorated figure in the club’s history, he resigned.

And was replaced with the most divisive appointment in history.

Carlo Ancelotti was able to persuade the most gifted player seen at Goodison Park in the modern era to join the club, but the club is now trying to get rid of him less than a year later.

James Rodriguez has never played in front of his home crowd and will not face Southampton due to his isolation. Everton will not return to Goodison Park until the transfer window closes.

Oh, then we found out he was a doubt on Twitch (whatever that is).

Everton have spent less than £2 million in the summer market so far and have yet to sign a right-back. With less than two weeks to go, the new manager is looking for a winger, a midfielder, and possibly another striker. Gulp.

Begovic, Gray, and Townsend have all had promising starts, but Jerry the horse has proven to be the most popular thus far.

Counting on it. “The summary has come to an end.”