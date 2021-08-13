Everton goalkeeper David de Gea’s Fantasy Football picks reveal a keen eye for Toffees quality.

Asmir Begovic appears to have been a long-time Everton fan before joining the Blues this summer.

The new goalie is a keen Fantasy Football fan, and he featured three Everton players in his line-up during his time with Chelsea.

Begovic is an ardent player of the online Premier League game, and a brief peek at his team in a 2016 interview with Transworld Sport revealed a trio of Toffees.

Begovic had current captain Seamus Coleman in defense, midfielder Ross Barkley, and striker Romelu Lukaku, who returned to England this week to rejoin Chelsea, for the 2015-16 season, which would be Roberto Martinez’s final season at Goodison Park.

Begovic would have had a fair return even though the Blues finished eleventh.

Barkley started every Premier League game and scored eight goals, while Romelu Lukaku only missed one game and scored 18 goals, while Coleman made 28 games and scored one.

“I still play fantasy football, and I enjoy it because it is a lot of fun with my friends,” Begovic told Trans World Sport in April 2016. We form leagues, and there’s a lot of banter and good times floating around, which is a blast to be a part of.

“I’m a tremendous football fan myself; I play the sport professionally, but I like watching it just as much as I enjoy playing it.

“I’ve had individuals ask for Fantasy points, saying things like, ‘You have to get me a clean sheet this week.’ You’re bombarded with it on social media and everywhere else. It’s all a lot of fun. It allows for more contact with fans and football enthusiasts, which is what makes this game so enjoyable.”

Begovic has a superb eye for potential, as evidenced by his selection of Riyad Mahrez, who shone in helping Leicester win a shock Premier League title.

While Marcel Brands and Rafa Benitez comb the globe for players to bolster the Blues squad this summer, it appears they could do worse than solicit advice from their deputy goalkeeper.