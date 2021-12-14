Everton forward Ellis Simms is the subject of a January transfer hint from Blackpool’s boss.

Ben Mansford, Blackpool’s CEO, has expressed interest in bringing Ellis Simms back to Bloomfield Road from Everton.

In the second half of last season, Simms had a fruitful loan stay with the Seasiders.

In 24 games, he scored 10 goals to help Neil Critchley’s team reach the League One play-off final, which they won.

Unfortunately, injury kept the attacker out of the final match of the season at Wembley and forced him to miss the entire summer, thereby ruling out any prospect of a new loan.

Simms has 58 goals for Everton in under-18 and under-23 football, and is now a regular first-team player under Rafa Benitez.

Despite recently appearing on the bench for Benitez’s side, Mansford has stated that Blackpool are interested in a January loan deal.

“Everton were really satisfied with how Ellis progressed and how he loved his time here,” he told the Gazette. “If he becomes available, it’s good for us and right for Ellis, then we’ll keep you all posted.”

“I’m confident he’ll be associated with us, and you’re correct to inquire about it since the fans are curious.”

“At the moment, there’s nothing definitive to say, and when dealing with individuals like Everton, you always have to be courteous and keep a genuinely pleasant and professional relationship.”

Simms recently signed a new three-year contract with Everton, which will expire at the end of the current season.

Simms opened out about his friendship with Benitez and how he hoped to earn a chance with the first squad in the immediate aftermath of signing his new contract.

“It’s been fantastic.” I get along nicely with him. “He’s a very warm individual with whom you can talk about anything,” he remarked.

“I’m just delighted to have the opportunity to work with him (Rafa Benitez), and I hope to continue to develop that relationship and show him what I’m capable of.” I’m confident that if I continue to practice properly and work hard, I’ll be given an opportunity.”