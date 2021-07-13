Everton forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin will fulfill Ian Wright’s forecast despite Dominic Calvert-defiance. Lewin’s

Dominic Calvert-contribution Lewin’s to England’s Euro 2020 campaign went much beyond the 20 minutes off the bench that manager Gareth Southgate gave him.

Yes, he was introduced in the 89th minute against Croatia in the group stage and only made one other appearance, against Ukraine with England leading 4-0, but the fact that so many people were calling for the Everton striker to come on as England looked for a winner in Sunday’s final against Italy shows how far his star has risen.

Calvert-Lewin was not even mentioned in the England debate this time last summer. He was an English forward, but not in the sense that he was an England forward. However, scoring nine goals in his first six games of last season, including two hat-tricks, catapulted Everton to the top of the table, and his goal-scoring prowess prompted Southgate to call him up for a friendly against Wales in October.

The imposing striker inspired his side to a dream start at Wembley, and he scored again a month later, this time against the Republic of Ireland. He scored a brace in a 6-0 thrashing of San Marino in March, and it appears that those goals were enough to please England manager Gareth Southgate.

Mason Greenwood and Ollie Watkins were called up to Southgate’s interim Euro team, despite Patrick Bamford and Danny Ings not being chosen. Calvert-Lewin was named as Harry Kane’s deputy when the final 26-man roster was released.

For the former Sheffield United player, it was a stunning rise.

When Everton decided not to acquire a mega-money striker to replace Romelu Lukaku when the Belgian left for Manchester United in July 2017, some Blues questioned if Calvert-Lewin had the ability to be a Premier League star.

His records show he scored one goal in his first season after coming from the Blades in 2016-17, then eight and eight again between 2017 and 2019, before 15 goals in 41 games in the 2019-20 season.

Last season, he scored 21 goals in 39 appearances, demonstrating that he has made significant development and that the Everton number nine has the potential to become one of the top marksmen in the world.

