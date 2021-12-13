Everton fans will be unhappy with Juventus’ asking price for midfielder.

Juventus’ Aaron Ramsey has a slew of suitors, and the Old Lady will try to make the most of it.

A substantial fee has been established, and multiple clubs may have to reassess their pursuit of the 30-year-old footballer if they want to keep him.

Everton, Newcastle United, and West Ham United are among the clubs associated with him.

But, according to The Sunday Mirror, Everton is the club that may be undaunted in their pursuit of Ramsey, despite Juve’s £230,000 ($305,000)-per-week asking price.

One reason for the zealous chase is that Everton manager Rafa Benitez is determined to sign Ramsey in the January transfer window.

Juventus is thought to be willing to let Ramsey go for the appropriate price and terms. That, however, would be contingent on the amount of money on the table.

Ramsey is unlikely to accept a weekly salary of less than $305,000.

There are also rumors that the midfielder would like a contract that would last until 2025 if he is able to leave Turin.

In Everton’s case, it’s a dangerous move because they’d have to spend a lot of money to entice Ramsey to join them.

Furthermore, Benitez may be putting himself in a difficult situation.

Despite the Toffees’ victory over Arsenal at the weekend, not all supporters continue to have faith in him as the manager at Goodison Park.

Ramsey would be a significant addition, but many will question whether he is a long-term match.

A move by Benitez in the past demonstrates this.

They tried out James Rodriguez, but the partnership didn’t work out.

The Colombian midfielder was pushed out the door after coming in 2020 as the Toffees attempted to save money.

This is a high-risk transfer that may or may not succeed for the Toffees unless Benitez can justify his pursuit of the midfielder and how he would fit into his system.

To make matters worse, it could repeat Rodriguez’s mistake and lose a lot of money.

Ramsey gets paid $305,000 per week, which is a lot of money. But, according to TBR, if a deal is struck next month, he might make that amount until he is 34 years old.