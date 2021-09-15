Everton fans slam Andre Gomes for being “embarrassing” after Pascal Struijk’s suspension is upheld.

Everton fans were stunned to see that Leeds United defender Pascal Struijk’s red card had been maintained, prompting analogies to the incident involving Andre Gomes and Heung-Min Son.

During the Yorkshire club’s 3-0 defeat on Sunday, the 22-year-old was sent off for a foul on Liverpool’s Harvey Elliott. Elliott was stretchered off the field with a dislocated ankle, but the player confessed that he didn’t believe the incident merited a red card.

Despite the fact that Leeds filed an appeal with the FA, his three-match suspension was upheld.

Everton fans were furious by the disciplinary board’s refusal to reverse the defender’s punishment, citing the disciplinary board’s willingness to overturn Heung-Min Son’s red card for his challenge on Andre Gomes in November 2019.

Rafa Benitez could finally be getting the best out of Everton’s troubled midfielder.

Gomes suffered a fractured and dislocated ankle as a result of the Tottenham forward’s challenge, and was sidelined for 112 days.

With Son visibly distressed while receiving treatment from Everton, the FA chose to overturn referee Martin Atkinson’s red card, much to the chagrin of Blues fans.

Both his and Struijk’s tackles were done from behind, with the South Korean’s lack of composure presumably influenced by an earlier incident – yet it is the inconsistency of the regulations that has enraged Everton fans the most.

After a successful recovery, the former Barcelona midfielder went on to make 11 more appearances in the 2019/20 season before appearing 28 times the previous season.

Despite the fact that he has yet to start under new manager Rafa Benitez, Gomes had a game-changing impact when he came off the bench against Burnley on Monday night.

The Spaniard’s tactical change to strengthen Everton’s midfield proved to be the key to his team’s impressive 3-1 comeback victory.