Everton fans react to Rafa Benitez’s first news conference with the phrase “pains me to acknowledge.”

Everton fans have reacted to Rafa Benitez’s first press conference as the club’s new manager on social media.

After Carlo Ancelotti’s surprising departure to Real Madrid at the start of the month, Benitez was named the new Everton manager at the end of June.

The 61-year-old brings a plethora of experience to Goodison Park, having previously managed in Spain, Italy, England, and China.

However, because of his time with Liverpool, his selection is possibly the most divisive in Merseyside football history.

Between 2004 and 2010, Benitez led Liverpool to Champions League and FA Cup glory, as well as a second-place Premier League finish.

And here’s how Everton fans reacted to Benitez’s first press conference as the club’s new manager on Wednesday afternoon, as captured on Twitter.

Last Monday, the majority of the Everton team returned to Finch Farm for pre-season checks before participating in their first full training session under their new manager on Tuesday.

The Blues also played their first pre-season football on Saturday when they hosted Accrington Stanley for a training match at Finch Farm.

At the conclusion of the month, Benitez’s squad will compete in the Florida Cup against Millonarios and one of Arsenal or Inter Milan.

Everton’s pre-season schedule will be completed with a trip to Old Trafford to face Manchester United a week before the start of the new season.

The Blues will begin their Premier League season against Southampton at home on Saturday, August 14, followed by a trip to Leeds United the following week.