Everton fans may not like to accept it, but Ross Barkley’s comeback makes more sense than they may want to acknowledge.

Ross Barkley has been linked with a return to Everton in the January transfer window, but would such a move make sense from a footballing standpoint, despite the fact that many Blues are against it?

Barkley, who was born in Wavertree and grew up in Wavertree, was a home-grown hero for Evertonians during his time at the club, but he left in acrimonious circumstances in January 2018, joining Chelsea for £15 million after snubbing the same deal the previous window, which would have netted the Blues an extra £20 million.

Barkley was subjected to a storm of boos from visiting Everton fans during the 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge earlier this month, over four years later, yet an article in the Daily Telegraph suggests that Rafa Benitez is considering the midfielder as one of his January loan targets.

Just as ex-Liverpool manager Rafa Benitez was a divisive pick as Blues manager, a return of Barkley as Everton’s latest Prodigal Son would enrage many.

Even if supporters can emotionally divorce themselves from the baggage that a Barkley return would bring, questions remain about how much a player whose decision-making skills were frequently questioned has genuinely evolved.

Despite his immense natural potential, he has struggled to get into the West London side and spent last season on loan at Aston Villa.

But, considering that Benitez has confessed that his team lacks imagination when they have the ball, saying following a 3-1 loss to Crystal Palace earlier this month: “We are not great in possession – it’s a fact we have to accept,” could Barkley provide that missing spark?

When comparing Barkley against other offensive midfielders in the Premier League, Comparisonator reveals that he is the best player in the league for various passing characteristics.

With 60.9 passes per game, he leads the league, ahead of West Ham United’s Manuel Lanzini (57.32) and Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes (51.99).

Martin Odegaard of Arsenal is in fourth place with a time of 49.26.