Everton fans do not want to hear Rafa Benitez’s Liverpool statement.

It’s not uncommon for under-pressure supervisors to come up with esoteric explanations for their teams’ poor performance.

And it appears like Everton manager Rafael Benitez is beginning to show signs of this.

The Spaniard is under increasing scrutiny as a result of his team’s extended run of defeats, which reached eight matches on Wednesday with a 4-1 loss to Liverpool.

Inevitably, Benitez will be asked the kinds of questions that many managers dread: inquiries about their own future and what’s causing his players to perform so poorly week after week.

Rafa Benitez confirms Dominic Calvert-return Lewin’s date and provides four more Everton injury updates.

Everton manager Rafa Benitez sends January transfer message: ‘Our market is clear.’

Some managers will blame the players, some will blame bad luck, and still others will use statistics to show that things aren’t as bad as they appear.

Benitez appears to have chosen the latter approach, relying on running numbers to quantify his team’s strong performance in Wednesday’s derby defeat.

He stated, ” “We are really dissatisfied with the situation. In every category, we outperformed Liverpool, but we allowed four goals. They penalised us for our errors, which we are currently investigating.” Although Benitez’s remarks are factually correct, they do not necessarily indicate a good performance. In fact, the fact that Everton had such little possession of the ball is primarily to blame.

Everton had just 32% possession on the night, which meant they spent the most of the evening chasing after the ball while Liverpool dictated the play and tempo.

As a result, the Blues were forced to run more, resulting in greater running statistics when compared to the overpowering visitors.

Benitez has previously mentioned running numbers in relation to performances, remarking optimistically in the build-up to the Merseyside derby in an Amazon Prime interview: “Before this week, Everton was the team that was running more than anyone, we were top of the Premier League.”

“Summary concludes,” given Everton’s position among the worst three teams in terms of possession.