Everton fans are upset after their team’s humiliating defeat at Watford.

Evertonians were left stunned after their team suffered a late collapse to lose 5-2 to Watford at home, despite leading 2-1 with 12 minutes remaining.

Everton took the lead in the third minute through Tom Davies, but despite former Blues striker Josh King equalising on 13 minutes (after failing to score in 11 games for the club last season), Richarlison’s header less than three minutes after coming on restored the hosts’ advantage against his former club on 63 minutes.

On 78 minutes, another header from Juraj Kucka restored parity for the second time, prompting Rafa Benitez’s side to collapse spectacularly.

King scored again just two minutes later to put Watford 4-2 up, and he completed his hat-trick on 86 minutes before Emmanuel Dennis sealed the victory in stoppage time.

Blues fans were incensed by their players’ defensive displays and questioned Benitez’s decision to replace the excellent Anthony Gordon and subsequently Demarai Gray on an afternoon when their team lost control.

Everton might have climbed to fourth place in the rankings with a win, but their second home defeat in six days has dropped them to eighth.