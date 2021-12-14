Everton fans are faced with a fresh problem as a result of Rafa Benitez’s attitude on Lucas Digne.

Following any Everton game on social media is always an eye-opening experience.

Whether the Blues win, lose, or draw, arguments, figures, statistics, and plenty of opinion are usually thrown around.

Given Everton’s recent poor play, most Blues have found themselves agreeing with one another on social media.

However, following the defeat to Crystal Palace on Sunday, it appeared that fans were divided on a major issue: Lucas Digne’s absence.

Some appear to agree with Rafa Benitez’s choice to leave him out of his squads for the club’s final two games, while others say now is not the time.

“Squad discipline is more essential than Lucas Digne,” one fan said on Twitter in response to his absence from the game versus Palace.

Others, on the other hand, had a different opinion and were left questioning their own manager’s refusal to play his only left-back.

Following the defeat at Selhurst Park, former Blues defender and Washington Newsday columnist Michael Ball shared his opinion on the subject in his newest piece.

“At first, I agreed with Lucas Digne’s decision. He wrote, “However, it should have only been for one game.”

“Teach him a lesson and then reintegrate him into society.” We need everyone to work together as a team and to bring their finest players to the table.

“Digne hasn’t been one of our worst players. His performance has deteriorated, but we require his services.

“At this point, the crisis should be over. Stop being so obstinate and let him back in. He’s a French international, and we don’t have anyone on our roster who compares to him.

“Benitez is demonstrating who is in charge, but enough is enough.”

That last phrase may best summarize the situation because Benitez is doing exactly that.

It’s also exactly what many Evertonians have been requesting for quite some time.

How many times have fans requested that someone from the club show the players who is in charge and stop allowing them to get away with poor performance?

How many times have supporters sought stern leadership after a spate of dismal defeats or performances?

And how many times has Carlo Ancelotti been chastised for being too relaxed with Everton’s players? “The summary has come to an end.”