Everton fans already knew what Chelsea’s’record bid’ for Romelu Lukaku proved.

Romelu Lukaku’s departure from Stamford Bridge may have taken the London club some time to realize what they had, but the Belgian striker found an instant home at Goodison Park.

Chelsea is reportedly preparing a second offer for Marcos Alonso after their initial £100 million plus offer was reportedly rejected by Inter. It’s expected that the former Everton striker will return to the Premier League this summer.

When asked about a possible transfer for Lukaku earlier this week, Thomas Tuchel remained tight-lipped, declaring: “I will not talk about players who do not play in my group.”

“Romelu Lukaku is a terrific player, but he is an Inter player, and with all due respect, I will not talk about him in this situation,” Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho stated.

Lukaku scored 24 goals and added 10 assists in 36 league games last season, leading Antonio Conte’s team to their first Serie A title since 2010, prompting Chelsea to attempt a transfer record for the striker.

After being sold by Chelsea and leading the line for a dysfunctional Manchester United, Lukaku has remained undervalued by some commentators and fans of other clubs, despite scoring 113 goals and registering 42 assists in 252 Premier League games.

Conte saw what his predecessors at Chelsea may have overlooked, as the 28-year-old was involved in an incredible 80 goals in 95 games during his two years at the San Siro.

The Belgian striker, who is currently playing for Belgium under former Royal Blues manager Roberto Martinez, joined the Toffees on loan in 2013 and had a fantastic start to what turned out to be a four-year spell at Goodison Park.

He scored five goals in his first five games for the club, including a late headed winner against West Ham on his debut.

Though it was a bit of a hit-or-miss season by his own high standards, a late flurry from March 2014 to the end of the season saw him finish with 15 goals and eight assists in 31 appearances as Everton placed fifth.

Martinez wasn’t always optimistic about keeping Lukaku, but the Belgian was clear about why he’d decided to leave Jose Mourinho’s Chelsea after closing the deal. “The summary has come to an end.”