Everton faces a January conundrum thanks to Jean-Philippe Gbamin’s transfer claim.

It’s fair to say that Jean-tenure Philippe’s at Everton hasn’t gone according to plan so far.

The midfielder has been extremely unlucky in his time on Merseyside thus far, suffering from a string of injuries that have severely curtailed his playing time.

Just as he appears to be on his way back and ready to make an effect on the side, a separate issue arises, forcing him to withdraw for a period of time.

Even after recovering from the long-term ailments that kept him out of the majority of his first two seasons with the Blues, he has struggled to make an impression thus far this season.

Injuries and other absences have been a factor once again, with a tooth abscess and a thigh problem the most recent issues that have forced the 25-year-old to miss club action.

But it hasn’t stopped some reports tying him to a move away from the club, possibly as early as the January transfer window.

Fenerbahce are apparently interested in bringing Gbamin to the club in the winter, potentially lining up a move for both the Everton man and Spurs star Ryan Sessegnon, according to Turkish publication Takvim.

While the rumor is just that for the time being, it does pose an intriguing conundrum for both the player and the team.

Gbamin is currently in his third season with Everton. Unfortunately, due to the aforementioned factors, it does not feel that way.

The fact that this summer was the midfielder’s first chance to actually have a pre-season under his belt since moving to Merseyside properly sums up his ongoing troubles.

His single appearance for the club this season came in the League Cup second round against Huddersfield Town.

It was a difficult match in challenging conditions, especially after Moise Kean was sent off in the second half, but Gbamin appeared to need 90 minutes on that occasion.

It was only his second time as an Everton player that he had done so, and the hope was that it would be his last. “The summary has come to an end.”