Everton eventually makes Romelu Lukaku change after James Rodriguez gets it wrong.

The biggest change in Abdoulaye Doucoure’s game this season, in my opinion, is that it now poses a question to the opponent.

For years, we’ve been guilty of relying on one player to score the majority of our goals at the club.

We saw it with Romelu Lukaku, and we ended up in a situation where if teams stopped Lukaku, they stopped Everton.

And the same could possibly be said of Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison in recent seasons.

This season, however, everyone on the field appears to be pitching in, which is a welcome difference.

How many times have we brought in a winger or forward player who, despite the fact that it was their duty, failed to score or provide an assist?

Demarai Gray, Andros Townsend, and Doucoure have all played significant roles in Everton’s attacking style this season.

And we’ll need it if we want to compete for a spot in the top six, since we’ll need goals and assists from multiple players.

However, given how brilliantly Doucoure has started the season, he has been a focal point for the opposition to stop.

This can only be good for Everton because it will allow our other attacking alternatives to shine and come to life.

After months of rumors about his future, James Rodriguez ultimately left the club last week.

Rafa Benitez’s comments after his departure was confirmed, in my opinion, were dead on.

In an ideal world, we would have gone to Goodison Park every week to watch him, and he would have provided us with plenty of beautiful moments.

But, in the end, his attitude was all wrong, and his priorities were all wrong, and he looks to have gone to the Middle East for the money.

He had the option of going to Porto and playing in a decent league and the Champions League, but he chose not to.

We need players to be fit and play every week, as Rafa stated, because we don’t have the strongest of squads to carry. “The summary has come to an end.”